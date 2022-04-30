The Young Bucks Headlining Tonight’s AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey; How to Watch

AEW’s Young Bucks will be main eventing AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey with El Hijo del Vikingo and Fenix tonight. The event airs online at FITE.TV at this link at 9 p.m. EST for the price of $19.99.

The Young Bucks won’t be the only AEW stars featured on the card. Sammy Guevara, Andrade El Ídolo, and Tay Conti will also be competing. Impact Wrestling will also have it’s presence on the card with Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo performing.

Click here to watch AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey on FITE.tv!

Here is the full card for tonight’s event:

Ruleta de la Muerte Tournament Match:

Último Dragón vs. Pentagón Jr

Ruleta de la Muerte Tournament Match:

L.A. Park vs. Villano I

Ruleta de la Muerte Tournament Match:

Rayo de Jalisco Jr. vs. Blue Demon Jr

Ruleta de la Muerte Tournament Match:

Canek vs. Psycho Clown

Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Fénix vs. The Young Bucks.

Pagano & Bandido & AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya vs. Cibernético & Andrade El Ídolo & Deonna Purrazzo.

La Facción Ingobernable (Dragon Lee and Dralístico) vs. Taurus & Johnny Superstar (Morrison) vs. Laredo Kid and TBA

Maravilla and Látigo vs. Sexy Star II and Octagón Jr. vs. Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara.

Lumberjack match for the Copa Triplemanía XXX

TBA competitors

Marvel Lucha Libre Edition exhibition match

TBA competitors

Click here to watch AAA Triplemania XXX: Monterrey on FITE.tv!

=====

· Follow Wade Needham on Twitter: http://twitter.com/wadeneedham

· Follow RingScoops® Media on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ringscoops