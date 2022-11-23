The Young Bucks Hype Chicago Return and “Game 2” on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

For the first time since the All Out incident with CM Punk and former AEW Producer Ace Steel in September, AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will return to Chicago tonight to work the post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite.

The three top AEW stars are well aware of how the hometown crowd for Punk and Steel reacts to The Elite.

The Bucks acknowledged the crowd this week with a Twitter bio change, writing, “Chicago. This should be interesting.”

They then changed their Twitter bio to “Game 2.”

The phrase “Game 2.” refers to Dynamite’s match against AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, which will be the second match in the Best Of 7 Series. The first match was held this past Saturday at Full Gear, and Death Triangle won.

Following this week, the remaining matches will be held on the following shows: If necessary, November 30 at Dynamite in Indianapolis; December 14 at Winter Is Coming Dynamite in Garland, TX; December 21 at Holiday Bash Dynamite in San Antonio; December 28 at New Year’s Smash Dynamite in Denver; and January 11 at Dynamite in Los Angeles.

Being The Elite, as previously mentioned at this link, returned from a hiatus earlier this week, and Full Gear’s “f**k CM Punk!” chants were highlighted. Following Steel’s departure from AEW and Punk’s rumored impending departure, it remains to be seen whether The Elite will be on their heels in Chicago.