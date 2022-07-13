The Young Bucks Hype Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Title Defense with Bold Statement

Before tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 1 title defence, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks made a strong statement on Twitter.

As previously mentioned, The Bucks will defend in tonight’s Fyter Fest Dynamite show against the teams of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks in a Triple Or Nothing match. On Twitter, they stated that no one has done pro wrestling at such a high level for as long as they have.

“Tonight on #AEWDynamite, we go #TripleOrNothing. Nobody has done this at the high level that we have, as long as we have, ever in the history of the business. Tonight will mark our first successful Tag Title defense of many,” they wrote.

The Bucks will defend their championship tonight for the first time since they defeated Jurassic Express at Road Rager on June 15 to win the straps. Although it was a non-title match, they defeated Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto on AEW Rampage two weeks earlier.