The Young Bucks On The Backstage Brawl With CM Punk: “We Don’t Want To Talk About It”

During the premiere episode of AEW: All Access, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) said the following about their backstage brawl with CM Punk, which resulted in Tony Khan stripping them and Kenny Omega of their AEW trios titles.

Matt: “It felt really weird watching from home because you worked so hard to get to where you were to build your brand up, to be where it’s at, and then all of a sudden, it’s all just gone down.”

Nick: “What happened is definitely going to be a black eye on our career, probably forever. And we don’t want to talk about it.”

Matt: “When we had to vacate the titles, it affected greatly affected my mental health. You’ve worked so hard for so long to build up your brand, to be something. I hope that we can continue to build our legacy, but I don’t know if our career will ever the same.”

You can check out a clip from the show below: