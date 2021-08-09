The Young Bucks Poke Fun At Report About WWE NXT, Johnny Gargano Reacts

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com talked about WWE possibly making changes to the NXT brand and read off what he was told from a WWE source regarding what the company is looking for which is as follows…

“No more midgets, no one starting in their 30’s, they want people who can be box office attractions and main characters.”

The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio with the following message…

“Very tall. Not in our 30s”.

Fans took notice that Johnny Gargano liked a screenshot of the bio