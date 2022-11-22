The Young Bucks React to Upcoming Dynamite Match in CM Punk’s Hometown of Chicago

Young Bucks and Kenny Omega made a big comeback at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event, but they fell short when they challenged Death Triangle for the Trios Titles.

During the match, fans chanted “f**k CM Punk,” which was highlighted in the return episode of Being The Elite.

The Elite will be in action this Wednesday night on Dynamite in Chicago, the hometown of the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion, as they compete for the Trios titles in their second match of a Best of 7 Series against Death Triangle.

Young Bucks acknowledged that Chicago is CM Punk territory by changing their Twitter bio to read, “Chicago. This’ll be interesting.”

The series of matches will continue in Indianapolis on the November 30 episode of Dynamite for Match 3. Match 4 will be taking place on the Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite on December 14, Match 5 on the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash on December 21 in San Antonio, Marcg 6 on the AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash on December 28, and Match 7 on the AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles on January 11.

According to reports, CM Punk will not be brought back by AEW following his involvement in the brawl at All Out with The Elite as the promotion is in talks to buy out his contract.