The Young Bucks Reportedly Expressed Interest in WWE After AEW Deals Expire

It is possible that The Young Bucks will join Cody Rhodes in WWE in the future; however, if this does occur, it won’t take place for at least another two years. On the F4W Board, Ryan Frederick of The Wrestling Observer stated that The Young Bucks reached out to a WWE talent in order to inquire about potential opportunities. It is important to note that this is something that a lot of wrestlers do, and there is no indication that Matt and Nick Jackson want to leave AEW.

In response to a member on the board who had falsely claimed that Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson had signed new deals with AEW, Frederick said the following, “They didn’t sign new deals. Their options were picked up. They did reach out to a talent to send feelers that they would be interested in talking about coming in when their deals are up. But, everyone on both sides are going to do the same because you want to look for the best deal. Anyone who doesn’t do so is dumb and possibly leaving money on the table.”

Later in the thread, Frederick said, “…they reached out to a talent to send feelers about coming it. I can’t say they talked to anyone direct at WWE, but that would fall under tampering and this came at the same time the legal letters were being sent about tampering. Can’t confirm they actually talked to WWE people themselves, but they talked to other WWE talent about coming in, which they can do (much like WWE talent can send feelers thru AEW talent, which has happened and happens on both sides often).

“Its not something they wouldn’t have done anyways since their deals are coming up at the end of 2024, and you want to maximize your leverage when it comes to getting a new deal and get the companies into a bidding war. It’s not necessarily a sign that they’re going to leave. Everyone should do it.

“The hard thing with the wrestler contracts, and another reason they really aren’t independent contractors, is they can’t even negotiate new deals until their old deals are done. It’s not like they can have one deal end on December 31 and show up to their new job on January 1 unless they strike a deal in the first few hours on the 1st. But, generally the only way that happens is if there’s been indirect talks beforehand, much like in this situation. Wrestler contracts really should be more like NASCAR contracts. There was a situation there a couple of months ago where a driver, Tyler Reddick, signed with a new team for 2024 and beyond despite his contract with his current team ending in 2023. However, because he’s an independent contractor like all NASCAR drivers are classified, he’s free to negotiate to start another job when his current job ends at any point.”

The Young Bucks are friends with several people in WWE, so it shouldn’t be difficult for Matt and Nick Jackson to contact management when it’s legally allowed.

AJ Styles responded to a question posed by a fan about the possibility of reuniting with The Young Bucks last month by stating that he misses his friends and that they ought to come to WWE. The Young Bucks responded by saying, “We miss you too, AJ Styles.”

During the weeks leading up to the launch of AEW, The Young Bucks were in communication with WWE at some point in the latter half of 2018 or the early part of 2019.