The Young Bucks Reportedly in Talks for New AEW Contracts

AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks are reportedly in contract negotiations.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson have spoken with AEW representatives about new contracts, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been no word on the terms or whether the contracts have been signed, but word of the talks has spread throughout the locker room.

Based on initial reporting, when the talents began, and what the wrestlers themselves have said, the nature and length of AEW contracts have been the subject of much confusion. The Bucks and Cody Rhodes all signed five-year contracts in January 2019, according to The Wrestling Observer, but Rhodes left after three years in early 2022. On the October 7, 2019 edition of Being The Elite, the contracts were described as “four-year deals,” but no further details were provided.

According to multiple AEW sources, The Bucks have been discussing new contracts with the company that would keep them around for an extended period of time.

The Bucks will team up with AEW Executive Vice President and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega on next week’s Dynamite to face AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in a Ladder Match with the titles on the line in Match #7 of their Best Of 7 Series.