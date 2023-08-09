The Young Bucks Reveal Certain Moments Needed To Be Cut From This Year’s Blood & Guts Match

Top AEW Stars and the company’s EVP The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) recently appeared on an episode of the Swerve City podcast to talk about a number of topics including how they had to end this year’s Blood & Guts Match and as a result certain things needed to be cut.

Below is the conversation between Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson on the subject matter.

Nick: There’s some moments though (when I’m still wrapped up in wrestling), even like, I wanna say it was Blood & Guts. We had to take the match home quick.

Matt: We had to cut some stuff.

Nick: And I look at Matt and Hangman (Adam Page)…

Matt: He’s livid.

Nick: And I’m like, ‘Dang it! That wasn’t the best match! I wanted this to be the best match!’ And Matt’s like, ‘Are we all healthy?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ ‘Can we walk?’ ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Oh, you’re right.’

Matt: I go, ‘Then who cares?’ I go, ‘I’m going to Hawaii,’ because I knew I was planning a trip to Hawaii (he laughed).

Nick: But even I get lost sometimes in the moment. Man, I want it to go this way but whatever, I’m healthy.

Matt: I even said, ‘Did you try your best?’ I remember I said that to you. You’re like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘I did too.’

Nick: That was in the ring. It’s not backstage. We’re literally — the bell rang, we’re raising our hands and I’m like, ‘Dang it.’

Matt: And then he’s funny because later that night, he and I, we were eating Wendy’s upstairs, just the two of us watching the match back and we were popping for everything and at the end of the hour, we’re like, ‘That was freaking great.’

Nick: I was like, ‘What was I mad about?’

