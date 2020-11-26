The Young Bucks Reveals Why They Don’t Watch NXT

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, AEW tag team champions the Young Bucks explained why they don’t watch NXT:

Matt: “I forget that they have shows. It’s tunnel vision to our own product. It’s like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s right. There’s another show tonight. That’s right.’”

Nick: “That’s the mentality of Dynamite and AEW is we’d never wanted to know what that show is doing because we feel like if we do know, then it might screw up our brains and our minds on how we book things as well. So we never have wanted to get caught up in any of that.”