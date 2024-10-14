The Young Bucks Set For AEW & NJPW Wrestle Dynasty On 1/5/2025

Wrestle Dynasty 2025 is starting to take shape.

In a video message that aired during NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling, AEW Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks revealed they will be wrestling at Wrestle Dynasty, marking their first match in Japan since 2019.

Set for January 5, 2025 and featuring talents from NJPW, AEW, CMLL, ROH and STARDOM, Wrestle Dynasty will emanate from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.