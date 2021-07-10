The Young Bucks Take Friendly Shot At Big E On Twitter?

The Young Bucks took to Twitter on Friday and poked fun at recent comments made by WWE’s Big E. As noted last month, WWE declared The New Day as the greatest tag team of all-time after releasing the 50 Greatest Tag Teams series on Peacock and the WWE Network. Shortly after the reveal, Big E tweeted a statement on the honor.

Big E’s post on 6/30 reads like this-

“I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us.”

The Young Bucks mocked that statement on Friday night and wrote the following-

“We know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes us reflect on our journey. We’re massively grateful for us. We’re thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us.”

Big E has not commented on the post as of now but he did like the tweet on Twitter. There has been somewhat of a friendly rivalry between The Young Bucks and The New Day over the years so this is likely just a friendly jab.

Here are both tweets in question-

We know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes us reflect on our journey. We’re massively grateful for us. We’re thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us. — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) July 9, 2021