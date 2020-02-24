The Young Bucks To Release New Book

AEW announced the following today on the new memoir from The Young Bucks:

AEW EVP’s Matt & Nick Jackson Share Their Inspirational Story in New Memoir Published by Dey Street Books

— “Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues” Is Available for Pre-Order on Feb. 24 on Amazon & Bookstores Nationwide —

February 24, 2020 – Considered to be one of the greatest tag teams of all time, Matt and Nick Jackson’s journey has taken them from a homemade ring in their back yard to EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, the wildly successful professional wrestling league taking America by storm.

The brothers, known as The Young Bucks, today added a new title to their impressive resumes – Co-Authors. Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big League, a deeply personal memoir co-written by Matt and Nick, will be available for pre-order starting today on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

A warm, heartfelt story told with the brothers’ wit and charm, Killing the Business reveals how two undersized athletes from Southern California have risen to elite status in professional wrestling with millions of fans worldwide and a legion of followers on their acclaimed web series Being the Elite. Famous for their high-flying moves, superkicks and hilarious videos, Matt and Nick are an inspiration to fans worldwide due to their message of resilience and determination.

The Young Bucks write endearingly about their sport, while sharing personal reflections and behind-the-scenes anecdotes. Alternating between each brother’s perspective from chapter to chapter, the entertaining memoir is a deep dive on what it means to grow into, and give back to, the sport and profession they embody and love.

“Nearly 20 years ago, our father built us a wrestling ring in our back yard. Our journey to become professional wrestlers began here,” said Matt Jackson. “Then after years of hawking T-shirts out of duffel bags at independent shows across the U.S., documenting our lives on a web series filmed on our phones, and performing at the biggest events in Japan, we’d eventually land the dream job of a lifetime.

“We’re excited to share the story of how we got there, after overcoming past failures, and finally deciding to play by our own rules, ignoring traditions, earning us the reputation by critics as two wrestlers who were ‘Killing The Business.’ This memoir is yet another milestone in our career, all thanks to the support of our amazing fans.”

Published by Dey Street Books, Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues will be released this fall and retail for $27.99. The book follows Young Bucks Stand Tall, the duo’s first book which follows Nick and Matt through an inspiring story that encourages young readers to follow their dreams.