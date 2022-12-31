The Young Bucks Were Originally Scheduled to Work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

On January 4th, several AEW stars will be working the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

Will Ospreay will face Kenny Omega to defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Title, while FTR will face Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI to defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that The Young Bucks will not be at ringside for the match between Omega and Ospreay.

He also revealed that Nick and Matt Jackson were supposed to appear on the show, but plans changed. It is unknown who they would have wrestled.

Meltzer said, “I know The Young Bucks are not going to Japan. They were actually originally scheduled to be on the card, but plans changed. It’s just one of those things. Things changed. Yeah, they were originally on the card.”

