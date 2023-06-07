Thea Hail Becomes Youngest #1 Contender In WWE History

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend, Elektra Lopez, Lola Vice, Tatum Paxley, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Cora Jade, Kiana James, Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, Fallon Henley, Yulisa Leon, Valentina Feroz, Brooklyn Barrow, Kelani Jordan, and Thea Hail battled for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The match’s final three were main roster star Dana Brooke, Jade, and Hail, who eliminated Brooke and Jade at the same time.

Hail has earned the opportunity to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Championship as a result of her victory. As of this writing, it is unknown when the match will take place.

There was a post-match celebration for Hail, which included several Chase U members. Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who are signed to WWE NIL contracts, joined in the fun.

Hail, who is only 19 years old, announced on Twitter that she is now the company’s youngest #1 contender in its history. She signed with WWE NXT in 2021.