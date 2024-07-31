Thea Hail Credits AEW Star With Assisting Her To Get A Tryout With WWE NXT

Thea Hail spoke with Pittsburgh City Paper about her journey to the WWE NXT brand.

“I quit gymnastics, I quit cheer. I had no clue what I wanted to do with my life, and I was just scrolling through Instagram, and I always follow WWE. I always thought it was amazing, but I never really thought it was a thing you could do. I saw this video of Rey Mysterio, and I just put my phone down, and went, ‘I’m doing that.’”

“[My father] found me a training school in Pittsburgh called the Stronghold Training Center, and then that was combined with the Iron City Wrestling Academy, and I trained at both of those schools. I ended up landing a dark match for AEW after having a seminar with QT Marshall, and I wrestled Thunder Rosa, and she got me in contact with a recruiter from WWE.”