Thee WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed for Next Week, Sami Zayn Update

Three matches have been announced for next week’s SmackDown on FOX.

Bayley returns to blue brand ring action next week when she takes on Shotzi.

Raquel Rodriguez defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai on this week’s SmackDown. Damage CTRL triple-teamed Rodriguez after the match until Shotzi made the save. Shotzi also rescued Rodriguez from Damage CTRL after Bayley had defeated her the previous week.

Next week, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis of Hit Row will face Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios.

On this week’s SmackDown, Hit Row hosted a backstage party, but they asked Los Lotharios to leave because they were flirting with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Later, the cousins returned to the party and knocked out Adonis and Dolla with superkicks.

Ricochet and Madcap Moss will face Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline in another tag team match next Friday.

On this week’s SmackDown, Zayn was officially named an Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. Backstage, Moss and Ricochet insulted Zayn, telling him he’s still as insufferable as he was before, but now he’s worse. Sikoa then took Moss and Ricochet by surprise, destroying them and leaving them laying for what they said about his stablemate.

As PWMania.com previously stated, a Clash at The Castle rematch between Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been announced for the SmackDown on FOX season premiere on Friday, October 7 from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The following is the current SmackDown lineup from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, as well as related videos from this week’s episode and post-show segments:

* Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss

* Bayley vs. Shotzi

* Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios