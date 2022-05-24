Theory and Mustafa Ali Pulled From This Week’s WWE RAW

Monday night’s RAW was supposed to feature WWE United States Champion Theory and Mustafa Ali, but they didn’t appear.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the planned segment with Theory and Ali was cut from Monday night’s show before 7:25 p.m. ET. Time constraints were cited as the cause for the change.

After Cody Rhodes’ victory over The Miz, there were rumors of Theory assisting Seth Rollins in attacking him, but that obviously did not happen. There was no mention of an alternative plan for Ali on this week’s show.

WWE is said to be planning to keep the current Miz and Ali program going, but nothing has been said about what will happen to Theory.

Theory hasn’t competed since being disqualified in his match against Rhodes on RAW on May 9 and retaining his title. He did make an appearance on RAW last week and was scheduled to face Ali, but instead introduced Veer Mahaan as Ali’s opponent, with The Miz serving as the special referee. Veer won the match, and Theory took a selfie with The Miz and Veer while standing over Ali afterward.

