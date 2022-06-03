Theory Continues to Push for WWE SummerSlam Match With John Cena

On social media, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory proposed facing John Cena at this year’s SummerSlam event in July, and he is still pushing for it.

Theory was asked about calling Cena out in an interview with The New York Post and what it would mean to him as a Cena fan growing up.

“It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I’m in the ring with John Cena, man, I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what I’m gonna say. I don’t know. I have no idea just because like you’re saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we’d actually have for a story. Man that’s just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure.”

Vince McMahon sees a young Cena in Theory and has high hopes for the United States Champion, as PWMania.com previously reported. Cena praised Theory when he tagged him in a video of him taunting a young Cena fan earlier this year.

Although no date has been set for Cena’s return, the former WWE Champion has expressed interest in doing so as this year marks his 20th year with the company, having debuted on the main roster against Kurt Angle in 2002.

Cena’s most recent appearance was at SummerSlam 2021, where he lost to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

