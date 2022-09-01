Theory Doesn’t Want His First Name Back

It was reported this week that WWE has plans to move forward with Theory’s first and last name again. This comes after a recent WWE live event listing indicated that Theory will be getting his first name “Austin” added back to his billing. Despite this, WWE is still only referring to the RAW Superstar as Theory.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Theory was recently interviewed by SHAK Wrestling and CBS Sports, where he was questioned about the upcoming name change. He elaborated on the reasons why he does not want “Austin” to return and stated that he does not believe WWE will make the change.

“I would say no just because I love Theory,” he said. “To me, Austin was always the throw-on, my first name. Theory is what I created in the backyard as a kid. I love it. Theory. It’s all we need.”

Theory also revealed his reaction to Vince McMahon’s WWE departure and talks about John Cena, you can click here for our article on that.

You can watch the complete interview below: