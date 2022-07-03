Theory Makes History at WWE Money in the Bank

Working two matches on Saturday night at the WWE Money in the Bank event kept Theory busy.

The United States Title was lost by Theory to Bobby Lashley earlier in the evening. Later, Adam Pearce, an on-screen official for WWE, added him to the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Theory grabbed the MITB briefcase and won the match. He has a year to redeem the contract at any time to compete for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Theory made history by becoming the first performer to lose a title and win the MITB briefcase on the same night, according to the WWE Stats Twitter account. He also became the sixth contract winner to take part in their inaugural Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Theory is the youngest MITB winner in history, as was mentioned in the show. In a last man standing match at SummerSlam later this month, Reigns will make his next title defense against Brock Lesnar.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Below are some highlights featuring Theory from Money in the Bank: