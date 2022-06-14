Theory Opens Up About His Current Push in WWE and Rumored John Cena Match

WWE United States Champion Theory discussed his current push during a visit on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast.

“I wanted him [Vince McMahon] to know that this was never a second choice for me. This was always the only thing. Nothing against college or stuff like that, you can do that at anytime. For me, I never had a plan B. It was this or nothing. I was so heavy believing in myself at a very young age that, when these guys are at parties in high school, I’m in the gym and I’m training. I finish a job in a warehouse, working 8pm to 8am, I’m tired as hell, but I have to get up and workout because if I don’t, I’m gonna fall off. I’m gonna keep pushing until the next day. It’s that mentality and those little things. Everything that happens in life, happens for a reason. The build up of all these huge moments that have been happening. Could this be the big build-up to get me ready for someone like John Cena? I’m gonna be honest, there are a lot of huge attractions, but I don’t think it gets any bigger than John Cena. Whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny his work ethic and what he’s done for WWE. To me, being in that position where I could possibly be the face, just thinking of how much work there is, it’s insane. My hats off to that. It takes a hell of a human, a man, an anomaly, somebody who can pull that off. It’s insane. I feel like my brain will go crazy if I try to think of all this stuff to get there. If I just enjoy every moment and give it my best, it should be a good ride. I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but I definitely keep my head on straight and keep moving forward,”

The way things are going, I feel I’m at a steady pace, but at the same time, there are some things that happen that put you on a new level. Honestly, I try not to get in my head too much because, at the end of the day, these are big accomplishments and this is the WWE. This is what I dreamed of my whole life. At the end of the day, I know myself and I know my work ethic and I plan to only get better. I want to give this everything I’ve got and I don’t want to hold anything back. I also want to enjoy every single moment, I’m not in a hurry. I want to enjoy the process because you only get one shot at this, one shot at life. For me, that sounds awesome. To be fair, I’ve envisioned myself being the guy and that’s a huge step to take. I’m on my way, for sure. Right now, I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing. My ears are open, my mouth is shut, I’m going to keep going.”

You can listen to the interview below: