Theory Talks About Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns & Reason For Failed MITB Cash-In Attempt

Theory recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the long entrance ramp being the reason for his failed Money In The Bank cash-in attempt, as well as how he knew Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns would destroy each other.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the long entrance ramp being the reason for his failed cash-in attempt: “You know something that I have picked up on is that you can’t tell people when you’re gonna cash in. To be fair, I haven’t got to speak about this, it just kinda got blown over. The reason why I wasn’t able to successfully cash in at SummerSlam is because of how ridiculously long the ramp was. Like, did you see how long I was running [for]? Who would have been able to cash in, that was impossible. Did I know about that? No.”

On how he knew Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns would destroy each other at SummerSlam: “I knew these guys were going to destroy each other, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. But did I know that the entrance was gonna be like two miles? Like, c’mon. After running two miles, it’s just not as normal as running down the ramp at Raw or another pay-per-view.”

Check out the complete Theory interview at YouTube.com. H/T to Fightful.