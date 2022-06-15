Theory Teases Interaction With John Cena Coming Soon

After Theory threw out the idea of wrestling Cena at this year’s Summerslam, the two have been teasing each other about it.

It’s probable they’ll have a confrontation when Cena returns to Raw on June 27th.

Ryan Satin of Out of Character asked Theory about Cena’s return to WWE. Theory believes that everything that has happened to him has led up to this point.

“Each week just seems like it flies by. I feel like I just was doing NXT and The Way, then I was doing Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble, then I was with Pat McAfee at WrestleMania, getting a Stunner by Stone Cold, main eventing MSG with Brock Lesnar, it’s been wild and happening fast. I don’t even think it’s been a year. I think we all have a feeling that this interaction is going to happen very soon. Could it be when John Cena returns? I don’t see why not.”

You can listen to the complete interview below: