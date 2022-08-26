Theory Getting His Frist Name Back?, Latest on Theory’s WWE Push Under Triple H

It’s possible that Theory will resume using his first name.

Theory is now referred to as Austin Theory in updated event listings for this weekend’s WWE live events in Springfield, Massachusetts and Manchester, New Hampshire. There is as of yet no information to indicate whether this is some kind of mistake or whether WWE will be giving Theory back his first name.

As of this writing, the roster on the official WWE website still only lists Theory, and the same is on all of his social media profiles. The first name was revealed in mid-April, when Theory, as the storyline protege of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, announced on RAW that he and Mr. McMahon didn’t think “Austin” suited him.

On a related note, Theory’s push is expected to continue, with WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H overseeing the show.

After McMahon announced his retirement at the end of July, there was widespread speculation that his push for Theory may have been nixed. McMahon was a significant backer of Theory. However, it was mentioned by Wrestling Observer that Theory is one of the Superstars that they want to build up and groom for the future, and it appears that this will continue under Triple H’s leadership.

It was noted that WWE officials like Theory because he has the right look and size. He just needs some more in-ring work, and that’s why they’ve had him working with more experienced talents like Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Theory has been involved in a recent feud with Lashley, but he was unable to win back his title from Lashley at SummerSlam after losing it to him at Money in the Bank. He then put an end to a short feud with Ziggler by winning on RAW on August 15, followed by two wins at live events that were not broadcast on television over the past weekend. After that, Theory made an appearance on RAW this week, but he ended up getting superkicked by his former tag team partner, Johnny Gargano, who made his return.

It is currently unknown whether WWE will proceed with a Theory vs. Gargano feud on RAW or if the name change will be implemented. There is also no word as of yet regarding when Theory will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase; however, we will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

