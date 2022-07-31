Theory’s Responds to Critics That Say He Hasn’t Earned His WWE Push

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 winner Theory recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Theory addressed critics that say he hasn’t earned his push in WWE:

“I think a lot of those people, the people that do know the story and the people that don’t – when you think about it, any time somebody is really young, it seems like ‘oh they’ve been given this.’ But think about, I started working out at 12 because at eight years old I saw WWE. My mom was sneaking me in the gym – I had to be 13 to go to the gym, but I was sneaking in at 12 because I saw a video of John Morrison training abs and Triple H. It was a WWE workout video. I just wanted to start preparing myself for that because that’s all I wanted to do. I played sports before I figured out what WWE was, and if you think about that, I quit playing sports at around eight. I just worked out and was like, ‘I don’t want to get injured, I don’t want to rely on a team.’ That’s just my mindset. For me, that was my mentality. I’m gonna do whatever it takes to get here as fast as I can….once they gave me that debut, I was like, ‘This is mine.’ It’s a long story, but I think that’s why people say that is because the age is young.”

