There Are Still Significant Backstage Issues Between CM Punk And The Elite

The history between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, and “Hangman” Adam Page) is well known by wrestling fans.

After ripping several wrestlers, including all Elite members, at the post-event press conference, Punk and Omega and The Young Bucks fought backstage at All Out 2022.

When Punk returned to AEW, President Tony Khan decided he would work on the Collision brand to separate him from his detractors.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW fans who dislike CM Punk did not improve after his ESPN interview and return promo. It was said the divisiveness has become worse.

AEW confirmed this week that The Elite have signed multi-year contracts. Some fans wondered if being in the same promotion as Punk would affect their decision to stay.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the two sides still have issues.

Meltzer wrote, “Even with the signing, there do remain significant behind-the-scenes issues that haven’t been settled, between them and C.M. Punk, which keeps Khan having to do a balancing act.”