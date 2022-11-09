There is a “Very Good Chance” of the King of the Ring Returning as a WWE PLE

According to previous reports, there is a possibility that WWE will bring back King of the Ring as part of WWE’s PLE schedule for the year 2023. WrestleVotes noted the following to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com:

“There’s a very good chance that King of the Ring is back, and likely back in the format that had happened in the late 80s. The idea is that every single match will happen that night. In the 90s, a lot of the matches happened on Superstars and Raw, with the semi finals and finals on pay-per-view. If it’s going to come back on pay-per-view, which I would say is probably going to happen, you’re going to have a full-on one-night tournament.”

“I mean, tournament wrestling is old school wrestling, and Hunter loves old school wrestling. If it still makes sense, especially when you have 500 people on the roster, you can do it. That’s what they’re going to do.”