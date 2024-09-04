There Is Said To Be “Something Interesting Happening” With JBL

WWE Hall of Famer JBL made his TNA Wrestling debut at the end of the 2024 Emergence PPV. JBL also participated in AAA’s Triplemania event in Mexico City, accompanying Nic Nemeth to the ring, and then appeared at a Game Changer wrestling show.

Bully Ray and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth discussed JBL on Busted Open Radio:

Ray: “There’s something going on with JBL and the world of pro wrestling. I don’t think there’s something going on with JBL and a specific wrestling company, I think there’s something going on with the entire wrestling world and JBL — I’ll just leave it at that.”

Nemeth: “I mean, I’m not going to say anything. Even if I were at liberty to say, I wouldn’t because I don’t want to speculate, put a couple of sentences out there. Even the words he said to me, I’d rather make some kind of a joke or let you guys talk about what you think. Even if I knew — and I’m not saying I don’t — I love when there are surprises in wrestling. I love when anticipation is in wrestling, I love when people are just talking about, ‘What was this? Where’s this going?’ and let everybody think about it and throw their ideas out there, ’cause I’m not going to shut down and say anything. There is something interesting happening right now.”

