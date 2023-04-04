There Was Reportedly A “Huge Negative Shift In Morale” At The Post-WrestleMania RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, following the announcement of WWE’s sale to Endeavor, Vince McMahon was reportedly “heavily involved” with the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, there was a “huge negative shift in morale.”

He said, “Among some talents we spoke with, there was a huge negative shift in morale as they realized that things were going to go back to ‘exactly where they were’ before Paul Levesque [Triple H] was placed in control as Chief Content Officer. One source said the ‘place felt nuked’ but others didn’t go that far.”

RAW began with Triple H on headsets running the show, but as the event progressed, McMahon became “more and more involved” with the production, according to Johnson. Regarding McMahon being in charge, Johnson stated that some talents “shrugged it off,” believing he would return eventually. While it is expected that McMahon will continue to oversee things, talent are waiting to see if his involvement this week was due to him already being in Los Angeles for WrestleMania and the WWE sale announcement.