This Week’s AEW Dynamite From Los Angeles Set New Record

This past Wednesday night, AEW aired a live Dynamite episode and taped Friday’s Rampage episode from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

AEW set a record for its biggest day of walk-up sales in the promotion’s history, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“They set their record for the biggest last day of sale walk-up sale in the history of the company for a show that started at 4.30 in the afternoon. That’s a very good sign, probably the best sign that they’ve had, no matter what the rating is, that the stuff is starting to take hold after a period where, for a lot of different reasons, stuff is bad. And they still have some advances that are bad,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer mentioned that AEW’s Revolution PPV event at the Chase Center in San Francisco is still selling poorly ahead of its March 5 date.

He said, “There are some good ones and some bad ones, but this is a good one. It was one of the biggest pro-wrestling crowds ever in (The Forum’s history), obviously the second biggest gate at The Forum. but I’d have to look it up, but I believe the fourth biggest wrestling crowd in the history of The Forum…For a second show in, they held up. It wasn’t like the first, which was a legitimate sell-out, but it was a very good crowd…an over $700,000 gate.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)