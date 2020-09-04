This Week’s Impact Wrestling Ratings Are In

The viewership numbers for Tuesday night’s edition of Impact Wrestling are in. According to the Pro Wrestling Torch, Tuesday’s episode drew 102,000 viewers, down from the previous week’s 171,000 (Impact Emergence Night Two). AXS TV is not reported in the Nielson top cable rating reports so the demo ratings aren’t available.

For those wondering, Impact has drawn an average viewership of 155,000 viewers over the last eight weeks. The low was 134,000 viewers for their August 4th episode. Of course, Impact Wrestling went head-to-head with WWE NXT this week. As previously reported here on PWMania.com, NXT drew their highest rating of 2020 with a 0.26 demo rating and 849,000 viewers.