This Week’s Impact Wrestling Sets Online Viewership Record

This week’s Impact Wrestling, featuring an appearance by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as well as AEW President Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone, drew record viewership on the Twitch streaming platform. The peak viewership for the episode was around 52,000 viewers and the previous peak viewership was around 15,000 viewers on April 7th, 2018. Last week’s episode of Impact peaked at around 3,000 viewers.

A replay of the episode streamed on YouTube after the AXS/Twitch airing and had around 156,000 views as of Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, the individual YouTube video of the Kenny Omega and Don Callis segment had 155,000 views while the Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone segment had 56,000 views. By comparison, the next most-watched clip from this week’s Impact was Taya and Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee which had 25,000 views.