This Week’s Raw Viewership For The First Ever Performance Center Episode

Monday’s “3:16 Day” edition of WWE RAW, the first red brand show in history to air from the WWE Performance Center with no crowd, drew an average of 2.335 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 2.163 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber episode. This is also the best RAW viewership since the February 17 episode, which drew 2.437 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.412 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.157 million), the second hour drew 2.486 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.222 million) and the final hour drew 2.108 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 2.109 million).

RAW was #14 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Lead with Jake Tapper, Lead with Jake Tapper 2, The Five, The Story, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Bill Hemmer Reports, Daily Briefing with Dana Perino, and Last Word. WWE ranked #1 for the night, for the ninth week in a row, on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.76. Tucker Carlson topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.456 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

American Idol on ABC drew 6.300 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 7.394 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 9.979 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 6.966 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Supernatural drew 976,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.