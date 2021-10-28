This Week’s ROH TV Changed Due To Technical Difficulties With Sinclair

Ring of Honor has announced that this week’s episode of ROH TV will feature archived footage focusing on former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal.

ROH noted that the change is due to technical difficulties with parent company Sinclair Broadcasting.

“Because of technical difficulties experienced with our parent company, this week’s TV episode will feature an encore presentation spotlighting The Franchise of ROH, JAY LETHAL! Take a look back at some of his most historic ROH matches against JAY BRISCOE & AJ STYLES! #WatchROH,” they wrote.

As noted, ROH announced on Wednesday that after December’s Final Battle pay-per-view they will be going on a hiatus during the first quarter of 2022 so that they can “reimagine” the company and hopefully return with a fan-focused product in April with the Supercard of Honor event. You can click here for the original report on ROH’s statement, and click here for the latest update on ROH talent releases, the status of the ROH TV show, and more. You can also click here for reactions from ROH wrestlers.

