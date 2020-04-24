This Week’s Top 5 AEW Dynamite Matches, AEW’s “Thank You For Being A Friend”, DSOTR

– You can check out the latest edition of AEW’s “Thank You For Being A Friend” below. This episode features Justin Roberts interviewing Joey Janela:

– You can check out this week’s “Top 5 AEW Dynamite Moments” below:

– VICE TV will be airing their Dark Side of the Ring: After Dark with Chris Getard episode focusing on the Dino Bravo episode on April 28th at 9:30PM ET. This will take place after the “extended” edition of the Bravo episode airs on VICE TV. Jimmy Hart, Jacques Rougeau, and Fred “Tugboat” Ottman all appear on this episode. VICE TV will now be airing the After Dark episodes after the “extended” versions of the episodes.