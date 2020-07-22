This Week’s WWE After The Bell Guest Announced

Amy Dumas (Lita) has been announced for this week’s WWE After The Bell podcast. Host Corey Graves will sit down with Dumas to discuss her career, today’s Superstars, her music career, and more.
WWE announced the following on the podcast-
Lita joins WWE After the Bell this week
WWE Hall of Famer Lita – a true trailblazer for female Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras – joins WWE After the Bell this week, available tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts.
Before capturing the collective imagination of the WWE Universe as a dynamic personality and intensely athletic competitor, the four-time Women’s Champion took the long road to sports-entertainment, venturing to Mexico to learn the art of lucha libre. In an exclusive interview, Lita describes the earliest days of her in-ring career, what it was like to battle Trish Stratus in Raw’s first all-women’s main event, her take on current Superstars, her music career and much more.
