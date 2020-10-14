This Week’s WWE After The Bell Guest Announced

– Corey Graves will interview WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler on this week’s “After The Bell” podcast, which drops on Thursday. Baszler will discuss her WrestleMania debut, her passion for classic cars, and more. Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:

Shayna Baszler returns to WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves

Much has changed since Shayna Baszler first appeared on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves last November. Since then, the former NXT Women’s Champion has debuted on Raw, battled Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania and captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Nia Jax, becoming the most unusual WWE tandem since Kane and Daniel Bryan were brought together by Dr. Shelby eight years ago.

This week on WWE ATB, The Queen of Spades returns to unpack her unique first WrestleMania experience at the WWE Performance Center, the challenges of learning to become a tag team competitor, how she’s fighting to become the standard-bearer for women’s wrestling and her new passion for classic cars.

