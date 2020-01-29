This Week’s WWE Backstage Viewership Down

Tuesday’s special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 97,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 111,000 viewers for the show that featured RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, plus the return of analyst CM Punk after having several weeks off.

This week’s viewership is the third-lowest in show history, going back to the January 14 episode that drew 84,000 viewers, and the official premiere back on November 5, which drew just 49,000 viewers.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, down from last week’s 0.06 rating.

This week’s Backstage episode ranked #137 on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #141.

This week’s special Backstage episode aired live from Miami for Super Bowl LIV Week. Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day were featured guests. Punk was not on the panel with Renee Young, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T this week. Actor and comedian Frank Caliendo also appeared live, and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle appeared via pre-taped video to discuss his pro wrestling fandom.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode