This Week’s WWE Main Event Episode, WWE Music Notes, & More

– WWE stock was up 1.48% today, closing at $44.47 per share after opening at $44.67. Today’s high was $45.58 and the low was $43.13.

– Panic At The Disco’s “The Greatest Show” single is the official theme song for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view, as seen in the video below. In more news from WWE Music, the band Alter Bridge has published their favorite WWE Superstar theme songs on their official “To The Ring” playlist on Apple Music. You can also see the link to that playlist in the tweet below. The band has provided songs to several WWE Superstars and shows over the years, including WWE Hall of Famer Edge. They also once appeared on RAW with Edge.

The sound of @alterbridge is unmistakable to sports entertainment fans, and now, for the first time ever, hear their favorite @WWE Superstar entrance themes and more on their official @AppleMusic playlist, To The Ring: Alter Bridge! https://t.co/OeVHXR7nV8 pic.twitter.com/HXehUQd7zj — WWE Music Group (@WWEMusic) June 12, 2020

– This week’s WWE Main Event episode featured Liv Morgan defeating Natalya in the opener. After the match, Natalya threw a fit at ringside, knocked the ring steps over and threw papers off the announce table. WWE started the storyline with Natalya showing extreme frustration and throwing tantrums on RAW back in early May. The segments were included on May 11, May 18 and May 25, but she hasn’t been used since on RAW. This week’s Main Event main event saw Shelton Benjamin defeat Shane Thorne. MVP and Tom Phillips were back on Main Event commentary this week. The episode, taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, can be viewed on Hulu now.

On a related note, Shelton took to Twitter and commented on the weekly action happening on WWE Main Event.

“If you want to see great Wrestling I’m running weekly clinics on @WWE MAIN EVENT with guys like @CedricAlexander @TozawaAkira & @ShaneThorneWWE no gimmicks just talent,” he wrote.