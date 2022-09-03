This Week’s WWE RAW and Main Event Producers Revealed

For this week’s Clash at The Castle go-home episode, the following WWE RAW producers have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

– Jamie Noble produced AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Judgment Day

– WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Asuka, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. three enhancement talents

– Chris Park produced the promo with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

– Adam Pearce produced The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley

– Petey Williams produced the tournament finals that saw Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

This week’s WWE Main Event match between R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin was produced by Holly, while T-BAR vs. Cedric Alexander was produced by Jason Jordan.

The post-RAW dark main event between Riddle and Seth Rollins was produced by Jordan as well.