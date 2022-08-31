This Year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Set to be a Premium Live Event

There have been reports that this year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will be a Premium Live Event.

According to PWInsider, the NXT Halloween Havoc event is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 22.

There is speculation that Peacock and the WWE Network will be the broadcasters for Halloween Havoc 2022.

Following this Sunday’s show of Worlds Collide, which is also being held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this will be the next NXT special event that takes place there.

In 2020, NXT brought back the Halloween Havoc name for a special edition of the weekly TV show, and the main event of that show was then-NXT Women’s Champion IYO SKY successfully defending her title against Candice LeRae in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match. The main event of the 2021 show, which also for the weekly NXT television show, was Bron Breaker’s successful defense of the NXT Championship against Tommaso Ciampa.

Within the next few weeks, WWE will probably make an announcement regarding Halloween Havoc.