This Year’s WWE SummerSlam PPV To Have Live Fans?

Justin Barrasso of SI.com reported the following about Summerslam in August, “Sources within WWE confirmed to Sports Illustrated that the plan is to hold Summerslam in front of a live crowd.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan commented on WWE’s plans to go back to live touring and stated that “once we return, there’s no going back.”

2020’s Summerslam PPV was originally supposed to take place in Boston, MA. There is no word yet on if WWE will be re-scheduling for Boston or if a different city will be selected.

The WWE Thunderdome’s current residency with the Yuengling Center is listed through August 3rd.