Thom Latimer Signs New Deal With NWA

NWA (the National Wrestling Alliance) announced that National Champion Thom Latimer has signed an exclusive contract with the company.

You can check out the full announcement below:

NWA National Champ Thom Latimer Signs Exclusive Contract

The National Wrestling Alliance has signed Thom Latimer to a long-term, exclusive contract. Today on his birthday, it is announced the NWA National Champion will remain with pro wrestling’s most legendary promotion for years to come.

The reigning NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Latimer is the No. 1 contender to the NWA World’s title. Many, including reigning World’s Champion EC3, consider him the odds-on favorite to challenge for “The Ten Pounds of Gold” on August 31 when NWA 76 comes to Philadelphia.

“Thom Latimer is a force of nature in the National Wrestling Alliance,” says Joe Galli, NWA’s Chief Operating Officer.

Galli is not wrong. Latimer is a multiple-time champion in the National Wrestling Alliance, holding the NWA World Television and World Tag Team titles in addition to being the current National Champion.

“Thom still has so much more to offer the National Wrestling Alliance and fans,” Galli says. “Signing him to a long-term, exclusive agreement guarantees Thom remains an integral part of NWA Powerrr and NWA broadcast programming for years to come.”

The next stop for Latimer appears to be NWA 76, coming to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on August 31. The biggest Signature Live Event of the year celebrates the National Wrestling Alliance’s History, Legacy and Tradition by putting nearly all championships on the line in an affordable night of fun for the whole family.

In the main event, EC3 will defend the NWA World’s Heavyweight title. Though his opponent has yet to be announced, “The Over Man” recently told NationalWrestlingAlliance.com he “fully banks” on it being Latimer who steps up.

“Thom and I have a very, very interesting past,” EC3 stated in an exclusive interview, “And I fully believe he’ll cash in the National Championship for a shot at the World’s Heavyweight title at NWA 76.”

That has not yet been confirmed, but much of the card is already announced. Already scheduled for the event are high-flyers Jack Cartwheel vs. Alex Misery to determine the No. Contender to the NWA World’s Junior Heavyweight title. Also onboard are The King Bees, who defend the NWA Women’s World tag titles against Ella Envy and Miss Starr, The IT Girls.

Additionally, NWA 76 sees a fatal four-way for the U.S. tag titles, the fourth-annual Burke Invitational Gauntlet, and a battle between Crockett Cup champs! It’s official that 2024 winners Alex Taylor and Kerry Morton of The Southern Six face Knox & Murdoch, who won the coveted trophy in 2023.

NWA 76 brings hard-hitting pro wrestling action to Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena on August 31. The National Wrestling Alliance commemorates “History, Legacy and Tradition” with its biggest Signature Live Event of the year, an affordable, family-friendly celebration of its founding in 1948.

An opportunity to meet and mingle with NWA stars prior to the event’s start is included free of cost with paid admission. Tickets are on sale now.