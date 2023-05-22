AEW sent PWMania.com the following press release:

THQ NORDIC AND AEW ANNOUNCE RELEASE DATE FOR “AEW: FIGHT FOREVER” — AEW’s Highly Anticipated Console Video Game Will Enter the Ring on June 29 —

May 22, 2023 – Vienna, Austria and Jacksonville, FL — Arcade wrestling game fans rejoice – it’s almost time to climb the ladder and make yourself famous! THQ Nordic GmbH and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today confirmed that they will bring developer YUKE’s highly anticipated arcade wrestling creation AEW: Fight Forever to PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo® Switch on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

A word from AEW: Fight Forever creative director Kenny Omega: https://youtu.be/6JEyDX8vvlw.

“When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever,” said Kenny Omega, Executive Vice President and former AEW World Champion and World Tag Team Champion at AEW. “Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE’s and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I’m confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike.”

“Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It’s going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I’m excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars.”

Recognized for its retro approach to design including hand-crafted animations and nostalgic arcade feel, AEW: Fight Forever presents wrestling fans with their first chance to pull off wrestling moves only seen on the wildly popular AEW programming. Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level with Tag-Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A long roster of the most popular AEW wrestlers, career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, multiple match types and even some good ol’ fashioned unsanctioned fun await!

AEW: Fight Forever Features:

Match Types

o Single Matches

o Tag-Team

o 3-Way

o 4-Way

o Ladder Matches

o Casino Battle Royale

o Falls Count Anywhere

o Unsanctioned Lights-Out (allows use of weapons and, of course, lots of blood) o Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches

Career Mode

Wide Range of Customization Modes

o Custom Wrestlers (attire and appearance)

o Custom Move-Sets

o Custom Entrances

o Custom Teams

o Custom Arenas

Online Multiplayer

And more!

