Three Big Championship Matches Added To Next Week’s AEW Collision

You can officially pencil in three big championship matches for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night show, the commentators announced three big title bouts for next week’s show.

On tap for AEW Collision on TNT next Saturday night from the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina is CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks for the “Real AEW World Championship,” with WWE Hall of Fame legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat serving as special guest referee.

Also scheduled for the show is Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez for the TBS Women’s Championship, as well as FTR vs. “The Machine” Brian Cage & Big Bill for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

