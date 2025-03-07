Three Big Matches Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Lineup (3/7/2025)

Nick Aldis has announced three blockbuster main events for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the post-Elimination Chamber: Toronto edition of SmackDown on USA Network tonight from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., WWE released a video with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis making some additions to the stacked lineup for the show.

Now confirmed for the March 7 episode of WWE SmackDown is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight, Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso and Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa.

The trio of main events for the 3/7 show join Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Street Fight, return appearances by Randy Orton and Jade Cargill, as well as the first appearance and comments from Cody Rhodes following the shocking heel turn attack by John Cena this past weekend.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.