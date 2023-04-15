Three Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown (4/21/2023)

Three big matches are official for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program, three big matches were announced for next week’s show.

The show next Friday night will feature Xavier Woods vs. GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship, as well as Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Also announced is Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders in tag-team action.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage at 8/7c.