Three Big Matches Announced For WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Episode

The top 3 matches have been announced for the upcoming NXT New Year’s Eve special.

The title vs. title championship unification match between North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will likely be the end of the cruiserweight championship. It’s been reported that WWE was going to drop the cruiserweight championship and change the division in a major way, and possibly change the name of WWE 205 Live.

Here is the current lineup for NXT New Year’s Evil, which airs on Tuesday 1/4 from the WWE Performance Center:

–NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs. Bron Breakker

–NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat: Mandy Rose (C) vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade

–Championship Unification Match: Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes