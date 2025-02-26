Three Championship Matches Made Official For NXT Roadblock

WWE recently announced three huge championship matches set to take place at NXT Roadblock.

WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi will defend his title against The Sytem’s TNA X-Division Champion Moose, WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer will face each other in a Title vs. Title Match and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom).

NXT Roadblock will be held on Tuesday, March 11th from the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and will air live on The CW.